Nico Paz rejected Atletico Madrid offer in 2016

Real Madrid fans are confident they have a new teenage star on their hands in Argentina U20 international Nico Paz.

An injury crisis in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad has forced the veteran Italian coach to dip into the Castilla to bolster his options with Paz emerging as a major talent.

After being included in several matchday squads by Ancelotti, 19-year-old Paz made his senior debut off the bench in the 3-0 Champions League home win over Braga last month.

That was followed by two substitute cameos in La Liga before a starring late show in the 4-2 win over Napoli.

His eye for the spectacular was on display, as he rocketed home a brilliant long range goal to make it 3-2, and Ancelotti hailed his quality at full time.

19 – Aged at 19 years and 82 days, Nico Paz 🇦🇷 is the second youngest Argentinian player to score in @ChampionsLeague, only behind Lionel Messi, who scored against Panathinaikos in November 2005 (18 days, 131 days). Diamond. 💎 pic.twitter.com/pZEYW64igw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2023

However, despite rising through the ranks at Real Madrid, it could have been a very different story for Paz, as per a report from Diario AS.

Paz’s father, Pablo, represented Argentina in the 1990s, alongside his club career at Tenerife, where Nico started his youth football journey.

As word spread to Madrid of Paz Jr’s ability, Real Madrid’s local scout Sixto Alfonso made the call to club officials, to contact his father over a deal.

Paz Sr opted to reject an ‘important offer’ from rivals Atletico Madrid, and negotiate directly with Real Madrid, on the proviso they would allow his son to live with the family, if they relocated to Madrid.

Los Blancos accepted the condition with no issue and Paz made his move to the white side of Madrid in 2016.