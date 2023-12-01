Joao Felix risks more Atletico Madrid fury with Barcelona tactics comment

Atletico Madrid’s trip to Barcelona is the standout La Liga fixture this weekend and Joao Felix is the player in focus.

The Portuguese international opted to swap Madrid for Catalonia as part of a season long loan deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Despite Atletico retaining an open mind over his possible return the Spanish capital, including agreeing a contract extension prior to his departure, Felix has antagonised his parent club.

Former teammates have criticised his conduct in pushing to leave Atletico, with France star Antoine Griezmann claiming he ‘grew tired of being consistent at Atletico’, a claim which Felix denies.

However, ahead of his first meeting with Los Rojiblancos as a Barcelona player, the 24-year-old has not been shy in stoking the fire, with a firm jibe at Diego Simeone’s tactics compared to Xavi’s approach.

“For sure I prefer the style at Barcelona. If you ask every player, if you ask the players from Atletico, too, they would prefer to play with more time on the attack, for sure. If they don’t answer that, they are lying”, as per an interview with ESPN.

Felix has impressed in his opening weeks as a Barcelona player, with four goals and two assists, but he could be a marked man when Atletico arrive in Barcelona.