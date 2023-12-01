Enrique Cerezo offers open take on Atletico Madrid criticism of Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo has joined the criticism of Barcelona forward Joao Felix.

Los Rojiblancos face a crucial La Liga trip to Catalonia this weekend with Felix expected to start for the home side against his parent club.

Felix is eligible to play against Atletico after controversially opting to leave the Spanish capital on a season long loan move to Barcelona this summer.

After a mixed campaign at Atletico in 2022/23, Felix has rediscovered some form at Barcelona, but his departure has left a bitter taste with Atletico fans and players.

Saul Niguez has previously stated his view that Felix ‘could have done things better’ as part of his push to leave with Antoine Griezmann sparking more controversy by quipping that Felix ‘grew tired of being consistent at Atletico’.

Felix has disagreed with those remarks, as the row rumbles on, and Cerezo has offered a view from the middle ground ahead of the match, when asked about Felix’s badge kissing antics.

“Due to various circumstances, he’s not at Atletico. I wouldn’t be surprised if Joao had a big game against us”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“Many players kiss the badge. I don’t know what’s on his mind right now, it’s been two years since I last talked to him.

“But, if he kisses the Barcelona badge, it’s because he feels that way for Barcelona.”