Carlo Ancelotti rejects suggestion of bigger Real Madrid squad to deal with injuries

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out strengthening their squad in the January transfer window to deal with the fixture congestion, which he has pointed to as the cause of their injury crisis.

Los Blancos are currently dealing with seven injuries after Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the medical green light following his muscle issues, but feared they might have lost Jude Bellingham. The Englishman exited training early on Friday, but Ancelotti explained that Bellingham would be ready for their clash against Granada on Saturday.

With so many players out, and few options to rotate without turning to youth players, Ancelotti was asked whether he might not sleep sounder if Los Blancos signed a forward in January.

“No, it’s a completely different issue. The club’s approach to the squad has been fantastic, injuries are a problem to do with the calendar.”

It is a wider debate for the larger clubs, who have the resources to stack their squads with talent in order to deal with the calendar. Perhaps with Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are not as financially competitive as they were a decade ago, their shorter squads are evidence of a shift in strategy. Regardless, one of the things that Ancelotti has always done well is avoid criticising his bosses.