Carlo Ancelotti moving star from usual position to compensate for Real Madrid injury crisis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has not been dealt an easy hand this season, losing star striker Karim Benzema, and then suffering an injury crisis that has him without eight players currently, including Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois long-term. The Italian continues to find solutions though.

Getting the best out of Jude Bellingham has been the over-arching storyline of the season for Los Blancos, but even he has moved positions this season. With Vinicius Junior missing a month of action and then returning, Bellingham was moved to the left side of midfield in order to solidify the side defensively.

With Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga out injured, it had raised questions as to how Ancelotti would cover the middle of his midfield. Against Cadiz and Napoli, Ancelotti has used Fede Valverde deeper alongside Toni Kroos, the former organising things defensively, and the latter in charge of bringing the ball out from the defence.

As Relevo point out, even though one of Ancelotti’s smartest moves since returning to the club has been using Valverde on the right, the Uruguayan is used to a more defensive role with his national side, and also from his younger days. Valverde will not be the goal threat he was last season from there, but in the absence of Tchouameni and Camavinga, needs must.