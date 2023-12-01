Barcelona star Joao Felix hits back at criticism from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann – ‘Obviously’

Barcelona star Joao Felix did not seem overly amused with criticism coming from former teammates Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez when it was put to him. Everything is shaping up for a rather heated reunion between the Portuguese and Atletico Madrid, as they travel to Barcelona on Sunday night.

Griezmann had noted on Thursday that perhaps Felix lacked the consistency to make it at Atletico Madrid, something that dogged him during his four years there. Jan Oblak echoed Griezmann’s statements too, while Saul Niguez had previously commented that perhaps he could have done things better during his time there. Felix did not see it the same way as Griezmann.

“I disagree. Everyone has their opinion… and I’m not going to comment.”

"I don't agree. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I won't comment on it." Joao Felix does not look happy about Antoine Griezmann's comments that he was not consistent enough at #AtleticoMadrid.#FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/7YzV3t9M4h — Football España (@footballespana_) December 1, 2023

Regarding Saul, Felix did agree, but not with the framing of the question, as he told Movistar+.

“Obviously things could have been done better. Both me and everyone else. There have been things that have not been done well, but it was not just the fault of one person… it was the fault of several.”

Felix is not guaranteed to leave Atletico Madrid in the future, with his deal at Barcelona a simple loan. Reading between the lines, it has become obvious that Felix did not click with Diego Simeone or his ethos, but now battle lines have been drawn publicly too. The Portuguese will have the chance to prove his quality against Los Rojiblancos on Sunday, and no doubt Atletico will be desperate to shut him down as well.