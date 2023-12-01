Atletico Madrid offered positive Pablo Barrios injury return update

Atletico Madrid have received a positive injury update over the return of midfield star Pablo Barrios.

Barrios was forced off in Atletico’s 3-1 Champions League win away at Dutch side Feyenoord on November 28 with immediate concern over the 20-year-old on his return Madrid.

After confirmation of a meniscal tear in his left knee, Atletico opted to send Barrios for surgery, with initial estimates indicating a possible recovery period that could last three months.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, his rehabilitation will begin immediately in the Spanish capital, and he is expected to be back in first team action in between six to eight weeks.

Barrios will not feature again for Atletico before the end of 2023, but he is line to return for the Spanish Supercopa in mid-January, if he remains on track in the weeks ahead.

Atletico have already secured their place in the Champions League last 16 and they have five La Liga matches on the schedule in December.