Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez ‘owes everything’ to Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has hailed the impact of Diego Simeone on his personal and professional life.

The Uruguayan international ended growing speculation over his future plans by signing a contract extension in Madrid until 2028.

Both Gimenez and Simeone had previously stated their joint desire to keep working together in the Spanish capital and the club secured a renewal for the 28-year-old as a key priority.

Gimenez’s swashbuckling style of defending at the heart of Simeone’s back line has endeared him to the Atletico fans in recent years and he is a hero of the home fans at the Estadio Metropolitnao.

Injuries have impacted his start to the 2023/24 season, but Simeone has started to filter him back into his starting XI in recent weeks, and he could start at Barcelona this weekend.

“I owe Simeone everything. He’s the coach who has taught me everything, who made me who I am today, to also achieve everything I have with my national team and to play in World Cups”, as per quotes from Marca.

Axel Witsel and Mario Hermoso are Simeone two first choices picks, in a three man defence, with Gimenez pushing to get a starting call in Catalonia ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta.