Atletico Madrid face competition for Bundesliga star Serhou Guirassy

Atletico Madrid face a battle in January transfer market as they aim to sign VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be prioritising a new forward in the mid-season window as he prepares for the second half of the campaign.

Los Rojiblancos will be fight on four fronts at the start of 2024 as they enter the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey, alongside the Champions League last 16 and a La Liga title race.

Simeone will not alter his first choice duo of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann but he wants cover for the experienced pair should it be needed.

Guirassy has emerged as an option, with the Guinean international already scoring 15 Bundesliga goals in 2023/24, a tally only bettered by Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

German transfer expert Christian Falk has tipped AC Milan and Newcastle United to push Atletico, in his transfer column for Caught Offside, and they will have no issue meeting his €17.5m release clause.

An additional report from The Guardian claims Premier League giants Manchester United are also tracking Guirassy as part of ambitious plans for change at Old Trafford.