WATCH: Javier Aguirre loses cool with journalist after job question – ‘that question smells bad’

Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre is known for being affable and good-humoured during his press duties, but the veteran Mexican did not take kindly to questioning of his position in his latest press conference.

Aguirre’s side are above the drop zone by two points, but have recorded just one win this season, which came two-and-a-half months ago. With star striker Vedat Muriqi injured, pressure is growing at Son Moix. After their 1-1 draw with Cadiz on Wednesday night, Aguirre was asked whether his job was in danger, and he certainly gave a lengthy response.

“Ouch dammit. Did you ask this question to the previous coaches? Or is it that since they promoted the team from Segunda to Primera they had more credit? I get the impression that promotions are being valued, but not what was done last year. The question smells bad to me. Mallorca has not been in the relegation zone for 50 games. You dare to ask me if it’s a final for me for that reason. This question, without us being in the drop zone, smells bad to me. Before, with other coaches, everyone was happy until matchday 30 and there were no such questions.”

Javier Aguirre was not having questions about his job while Mallorca are out of the drop zone. 'Hang on, hang on, hang on, calm down. Did you ask that to the last manager after 14 games, or did they have credit because they took the team up?'pic.twitter.com/ycSw15Cu5t — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

His response lasted more than two minutes, as he rather impressively recounted exactly how long it had taken for his predecessor Luis Garcia Plaza to receive the same question.

“Man, son, on Matchday 14 you are questioning me about my future. How dare you, with that joy that characterises you, ask me about my future on matchday 14? The team is not in relegation and there are 25 games left,” Relevo recounted.

“So son, as they say here, a little please [politeness]. If it is with sour grapes and with a desire to manufacture intrigue, I will not get into evaluating that type of journalism. But if it was just a question, you didn’t ask it before on matchday 14.”

Given the wonders he worked to save Mallorca from relegation when he arrived, and their good performance last year, he certainly has credit in the bank with the board, fans and club. Yet Aguirre will not be oblivious to their problems either, having thus far struggled to produce a solid defence or a reliable attack.