WATCH: Endrick Felipe puts in stunning performance including golazo before being stretchered off

Future Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe endured a tough start to this season, but the 17-year-old once again looks himself on the pitch, having won his starting place back at Palmeiras. Playing with freedom, Endrick was once again on the scoresheet in the Verdao’s latest success.

Endrick did escape their last match without a sending off after punching an opposition player, but in general has been playing with much more freedom since the summer. His showing against America MG on Wednesday night was evidence of that, as he scored the opener in a 4-0 victory.

Endrick was back at it with Palmeiras again last night. He scored the opener as Palmeiras beat America MG 4-0. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/4dqH3tJh6f — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

He would then be stretchered off with 10 minutes to go, going down and then looking distraught on the bench. Yet after the match, he told the media that it was merely cramps, and that he was fine, as per Diario AS.

Once he turns 18, Endrick will join Real Madrid for a fee of €40m that could rise to €60m including variables. Widely regarded as one of the exciting talents to come out of Brazil in the last decade, he has already made his debut with the Selecao, although in rather frustrating fashion, as they were beaten by both Colombia and Argentina.