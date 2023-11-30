Valencia still sweating on fitness of key player 48 hours out from showdown Girona clash

There’s no doubt that one of the big match-ups in MD15 this weekend sees Girona host Valencia at Montilivi. The Catalans are flying this season, and currently sit joint-top of the La Liga table, while Los Che have been steady in their own right, and look to be playing at a much better level compared to recent seasons.

Girona will go into the match as favourites, and their chances of victory will likely increase further if Jose Gaya is not available for Valencia. The 28-year-old club captain was forced off against Celta Vigo last weekend with an adductor complaint, and Diario AS say that he has still yet to return to full training.

Youngster Yarek Gasiorowski is primed to replace Gaya if he does not return in time for the match, and although he impressed against Celta last weekend, there’s no doubt that his involvement would suit Girona much more compared to if Gaya was playing, such is the quality that the Valencia stalwart possesses.