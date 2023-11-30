Sevilla in crisis as fans reach boiling point following Champions League elimination

Sevilla looked as if they would go into their final group game with a strong chance of making it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, as they went 2-0 up at home to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night. Yet a red card for Lucas Ocampos set in motion a collapse that could cost people their jobs.

The match ended 3-2 to PSV, after Ricardo Pepi headed home in stoppage time. Before the match had ended, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan bellowed out, ‘Directors, resign’. After the match the players were met with whistles too, while Relevo say that Diego Alonso is on the brink of losing his job.

The Uruguayan has not inspired an improvement for Sevilla, winning just one match against Quintanar in the Copa del Rey. Even if they have lost just once in La Liga, three Champions League defeats mean that they must beat Lens on matchday six in order to get into the Europa League. Alonso has seen his side pick up four red cards against PSV and Real Sociedad, all for veterans in Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Fernando Reges and Ocampos, two of which for losing their cool with the referee. Sevilla face Villarreal on Sunday, which could be a referendum on Alonso’s continuity.

#SevillaFC fans have had enough with the board of directors. They waited outside their entrance at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to make their frustration heard.pic.twitter.com/WqISUXQg7F — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

That will impact on Sporting Director Victor Orta’s cachet, having vouched for Alonso, and Sevilla are already sounding out alternatives. The most under pressure from the fans is President Jose Castro, who has faced resign chants since last season, and fans waited outside the directors’ box entrance to make their displeasure felt on Wednesday night.

For their part, Castro and Orta backed Alonso after the match, but pressure is reaching boiling point in Nervion. It looks like another difficult season for Sevilla.