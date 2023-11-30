Sevilla heavyweights back under-fire manager Diego Alonso ahead of possible final match in charge

Sevilla would have hoped that their fortunes would have turned around with the appointment of new manager Diego Alonso, but so far, it has been anything but.

Alonso took the hot seat following Jose Luis Mendilibar’s firing back in October. However, in nine matches in charge, he has only led Sevilla to victory on one occasion, and that came against CD Quintanar in the Copa del Rey.

Following Wednesday’s monumental collapse against PSV Eindhoven, which sees Sevilla exit the Champions League, Alonso is said to be on the brink of losing his job, and Sunday’s match against Villarreal could be his last in charge if another poor result is picked up.

Despite this, Relevo say that Alonso has the backing of several heavyweights in the Sevilla dressing room, including captains Jesus Navas and Sergio Ramos.

It may well be that Alonso is backed by his Sevilla players, but the fact of the matter is that performances and results have been very poor since he took charge. Things need to turn around very quickly if he is to remain in his post.