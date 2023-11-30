Rodrygo Goes makes amusing comment on Lionel Messi argument – ‘Madrid won’t let me’

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes was under heavy scrutiny last month following a glacial start to the season, but has returned to form in spectacular fashion, and has picked out the top corner three times in his last two games. It has also seen him recover his smile, after a frustrating opening few months of the campaign.

This comes after a frustrating few months, which has not been aided by his international trips with Brazil. The Selecao have not won in four matches, and have been defeated in their last three, the latest coming against their bitter rivals Argentina. During that match, he was seen getting into an argument with Lionel Messi.

In the aftermath, Rodrygo suffered horrendous racial abuse on social media, something he spoke out about. His father also went after Messi on social media, but when asked about after Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Napoli, he would not be drawn.

“I can’t talk about this. Madrid won’t let me, right?” he said as he was whisked away, smiling and drawing laughs from those in the vicinity, as per Diario AS.

While arguments on the pitch can at times get out of hand, generally they serve mostly to form part of the entertainment industry. The problem being is that all too often in Spanish football of late, the casting of certain players as the pantomime villain has resulted in dreadful consequences for the human actors.