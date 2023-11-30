Real Madrid star sparks fury with challenge during Napoli game – ‘It’s a red’

Real Madrid enjoyed a nearly perfect night on Wednesday against Napoli, winning 4-2 and securing top spot in their Champions League group. An imperious Jude Bellingham led the way, followed by an excellent Rodrygo Goes and debutant Nico Paz. Carlo Ancelotti was not delighted with his side’s defending, and it could have gotten them into more trouble had VAR intervened against Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender has a reputation for a physical approach, but as he cleared a ball in the second half, Rudiger followed through on Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder was replaced with an injury by Eljif Elmas shortly after, meanwhile the referee did not see fit to punish the challenge which saw Rudiger’s studs connect with Zielinski on his upper thigh.

It was an almost perfect night for Real Madrid last night against Napoli, but things could have gone differently. Antonio Rudiger escaped punishment for this challenge on Piotr Zielinski, which saw the latter exit with an injury.#RealMadridpic.twitter.com/qdz1jnUNNZ — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

Refereeing expert Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez told Diario AS that in his view, Rudiger was lucky.

“For me it is red. It is a play that a player can explain to you better than a referee. Rudiger clears and leaves his leg up because he knows he is going to hit the opponent. With the clearance, he camouflages the serious rough play.”

It would have been no great disaster had Rudiger missed their final Champions League group game against Union Berlin, although it would have deprived him of a trip to his home city. Yet had Rudiger been sent off for a straight red, it would have exposed him to a longer ban, and a potential suspension carrying over to Round of 16.