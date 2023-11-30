Real Madrid star forced to delete viral picture for sponsorship reasons

There’s no doubt that Eduardo Camavinga is a very popular figure in the Real Madrid dressing room. He is seen as one of the most charismatic players in the squad, and has a very good relationship with the rest of his teammates.

On Wednesday, after Real Madrid’s victory over Napoli in the Champions League, Camavinga put this to use, getting 25 teammates (and himself) to take a picture wearing his striking green glasses. He would post the picture online, and it generated a positive response from Madridistas.

However, he has since been forced to delete the picture, and Relevo have revealed the reason why – it was for sponsorships reasons. Camavinga’s glasses are a Nike product, and several of his teammates are partnered with Adidas, so the picture was taken down to avoid any controversy in this regard.

Nevertheless, the picture still remains online, and it shows how together the Real Madrid squad is. Given their injury crisis, this togetherness is essential for them to keep winning.