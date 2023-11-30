Real Madrid pencil in surgery for first team star, expected to take place at end of the season

Real Madrid have had awful luck this season when it comes to injuries. No shortage of first team players have been struck down with various issues, among them Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao (both ACL), Eduardo Camavinga (knee), Aurelien Tchouameni (foot) and Vinicius Junior (hamstring).

Remarkably, it could have been even worse, as two players have been playing through the pain barrier after suffering dislocated shoulders. Jude Bellingham picked up his earlier this month against Rayo Vallecano, and he has been tipped to undergo surgery at some point to rectify the issue.

Bellingham may or may not need surgery, but Brahim Diaz will certainly need to go under the knife to sort his shoulder problem. He has been playing through the pain barrier since September, and The Athletic say that Real Madrid have decided to organise surgery for him.

A definitive date has yet to be set, but the expectation is that Brahim will undergo it at the end of the season, so that he doesn’t miss any action for Real Madrid. This is crucial, given that Vinicius’ injury means that Carlo Ancelotti only has three senior attacking options (Brahim, Joselu Mato and Rodrygo).