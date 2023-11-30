Real Madrid MVP and future captain? Jude Bellingham again earns adoration of fans with gesture

Real Madrid were at their best during their Champions League clash against Napoli, securing top spot in their group with a 4-2 win over the Scudetto holders. Jude Bellingham, as he has been all season, was the star of the show though, and once again has endeared himself to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos took the lead in the final ten minutes as Nico Paz’s shot sneaked in, but it could have been over much sooner. Real Madrid continued to create chance after chance in the second half, but Joselu Mato could not find the back of the net for all of his efforts. Despite playing just 33 minutes, Joselu had nine attempts on goal.

On several occasions Bellingham put the ball on a plate for him, and as the veteran striker became more and more despairing at his inability to score, but with just two minutes remaining, the Englishman finally found him.

“We are a family. A great team. When one of us is going through a bad time, it is important to support them. I tried to find him inside the area and fortunately I succeeded.”

Jude Bellingham is so good he's been at Real Madrid for six months and he's concerned about his teammates scoring.pic.twitter.com/j4kZLPQ8Ww — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

“He always does great, he was a little embarrassed for missing so many chances, but that’s football and we have to support him all the way,” Bellingham told Movistar+, via Diario AS.

Joselu would apologise to the crowd for his misses, but Bellingham, acting the leader, pushed him towards the fans, asking that he receive their support, acclaim and love.

Few players have made such a major impact in their opening months at Real Madrid, be it on the pitch, with the fans, or in the dressing room. Despite his youth and the figures around him in the side, Bellingham is clearly already leading this Real Madrid side.