Real Madrid hierarchy divided over Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe moves, both being considered

The Kylian Mbappe saga continues to rumble on, even if both Real Madrid and Mbappe have been tight-lipped on the issue over the past six months. Yet with just a month before Mbappe is available to sign a contract, no doubt that noise will only grow incrementally over the coming weeks.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer, and while Paris Saint-Germain retain hope of keeping him, they will not try to give him a major salary bump. Real Madrid remain confident they will get the deal done for Mbappe this time, but are not willing to count their chickens, given the last time they thought they had a deal done for Mbappe.

In the background is Erling Haaland. Before Mbappe rejected Real Madrid, Haaland was Real Madrid’s alternative option ahead of his move to Manchester City. Diario AS say that Los Blancos are keeping their options open, and have sounded out his agent, Rafaela Pimienta, over a deal.

Despite denials from England, Spanish media insist there is a release clause in the region of €250m that would see Haaland permitted to head to Real Madrid from 2025. This pairs with a previous report from Sport that amongst the Real Madrid board, there is division over which would be a better option. Some believe that the fact Mbappe would either have to play as a classic nine – not his favoured position – or displace Vinicius Junior as a disadvantage to signing him.

Ultimately, it will be Florentino Perez who pulls the trigger on any deal, and given he has tried for Mbappe on three occasions, it would be a surprise to see him give up now. Real Madrid have also been sensible with their transfer policy of late too, and if that clause is accurate, they will feel capable of getting Mbappe in for a lower, if not similar price to Haaland.