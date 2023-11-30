Oriol Romeu explains brilliance of Barcelona teammate – ‘Every ball he gets’

Barcelona have been hampered by injuries in recent months, but are finally working their way towards a fully fit squad, although they will be without Gavi for the rest of the season. One returning player that will excite fans more than most is Pedri, and certainly his teammates are delighted to have him back as well.

Summer recruit Oriol Romeu has played both with and against Pedri, facing the Blaugrana last season with Girona. Speaking to La Liga, he explained just what made Pedri so special.

“Pedri is a great player, he’s very intelligent, the way he receives the ball between the lines. I really admire how he can use his tiny body to always be in front of the opponent and how he always makes the right decision.”

Oriol Romeu on Pedri and what makes him special: pic.twitter.com/vIZsOshAWh — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

“It’s something very difficult, especially when you play around so many players. He is someone very intelligent and the way he always tries to make that last pass or make the last decision and most of the time he does it correctly. It is something very difficult to do and he is someone that makes you feel very comfortable to play with.”

“Every ball he gets, he is always able to take that perfect first touch. When you are finding someone to play with, he is always available and as a player and a teammate is something very helpful and we are very thankful for.”

There is little doubt that the Blaugrana have been missing some of his nouse in the middle of the pitch this season. Pedri’s absence has been felt in the final third, where the Blaugrana have had repeated issues working their way through blanket defences, something his vision should aid. Meanwhile with Romeu dropping to the bench in recent weeks, Pedri’s ability to always be available is one of the things that should aid their build-up play too, as he gets up to speed.

Watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid this Sunday 3 December, with coverage starting from 7.30pm GMT on ITV4.