Nabil Fekir suffers injury scare on first Real Betis start in over nine months

Nabil Fekir has had a very tough 2023. He suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury back in February, one that ruled him out of action for the next eight months.

He made his eagerly-awaited return to action earlier this month, coming on as a substitute against Mallorca. He made further appearances from the bench against Aris Limassol and Las Palmas, and against Sparta Prague on Thursday, he would make his first start for Betis in over nine months.

However, his appearance was cut short, as he only played the first 45 minutes of the match, which Betis went on to lose 1-0. Estadio Deportivo say that the reason for his substitution was caused by a hip injury that he picked up after receiving a blow from an opposition player’s knee.

Real Betis will hope that the issue is only precautionary, but they would have been very pleased to see Fekir start a match again. His match fitness looks to be getting better and better, which is only good news.