Jude Bellingham’s outrageous statistics from insane Napoli performance

Real Madrid’s star summer signing already has had fans and media fawning over him this season, and while he has been decisive almost without fail thus far, against Napoli he tookd his game to another level, arguably putting in his best performance to date. In addition to being decisive, Bellingham was manipulating the ball almost at will against Napoli during their 4-2 win on Wednesday night.

So much so that towards the end, Bellingham all but acknowledged he was deliberately trying to find teammate Joselu Mato in order to give him some confidence. After the match, Carlo Ancelotti even went into detail comparing Bellingham with his idol, Zinedine Zidane.

Bellingham also put up the best numbers in the game. With the pass accuracy approaching Toni Kroos levels, he was the most creative of their midfielders too, leading the side for passes into hte final third. Bellingham created four chances for his teammates as well. As per Relevo, he recovered the ball four times too, a testament to his work-rate without the ball.

1 goal

1 assist

0.37 xG

93 touches

4 key passes

5/5 long balls

5 crosses (most)

2 shots on target

63/68 passes (93%)

3/5 dribbles completed

4 chances created (most)

37 passes into final third (most) Jude Bellingham. (via @SofascoreINT) pic.twitter.com/f4XuZqWpWG — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2023

The question that is continually being asked is how long he can keep this form up. Thus far, he looks like he has plenty left in the tank to do so.