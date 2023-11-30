Jude Bellingham could undergo surgery to rectify shoulder problem – situation could affect Real Madrid or England

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both ruptured their ACLs back in August, while the likes of Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have also picked up serious issues in recent weeks.

The situation could have been worse for Los Blancos. Main man Jude Bellingham suffered a dislocated shoulder against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month, and although he only missed one match, the 20-year-old is still suffering the after-effects.

As per The Athletic, surgery is a serious consideration for Bellingham and Real Madrid. Sources at the club – familiar with treating the kind of injury that the Englishman has suffered – believe that surgery is a good option to completely resolve the issue.

At this stage, no date has been set out for Bellingham to undergo surgery, if that does prove to be the action that Real Madrid. The expectation would be that they will wait until the end of the season, but this would likely mean that he would miss Euro 2024 with England.

There are plenty of moving parts to this situation. Real Madrid won’t want to lose Bellingham for any period of time, so it’s unlikely that he would undergo surgery mid-season unless things get drastically worse. It could mean that he misses next summer’s international tournament, although the English FA would probably have a say in this too.