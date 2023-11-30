Jan Oblak on current state of La Liga – “It’s no easier than when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were here”

Jan Oblak has been at Atletico Madrid for the last nine years, and he has overseen much success during his time at the club. He helped Atleti win La Liga and the Europa League on one occasion each, and also aided them in the 2015-16 Champions League, where they lost in the final to Real Madrid.

During the first few years at the club, Oblak faced off against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, in what was seen as a golden era for La Liga. Times have moved on now, but the competition is just as fierce, as the Slovenian international revealed to ESPN (via Estadio Deportivo).

“La Liga right now is much more equal than before. All the teams are very good and every game is very difficult. La Liga is very competitive. Before, with Cristiano and Messi, the world was talking more about the two of them, but now La Liga is no easier than before with them. La Liga is still very competitive and with great players.”

Atleti take on Barcelona this weekend, which will see Joao Felix come face-to-face with his parent club. Oblak discussed his former teammate during the interview with ESPN, and detailed why he thinks things did not work out.

“I’m sure minutes are extremely important, not only for Joao but also for any other player, but you have to prove on the field and during training that you deserve to be in the line-up. You have to give your best so the coach can trust you, and this applies not only to Joao.”

It is sure to be absolutely captivating when Felix faces off with his former Atletico Madrid teammates. Oblak will be tasked with ensuring that he, or any of Barcelona’s player, do not find the back of the net in Montjuic.