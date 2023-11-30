Is Inter Miami Fast Becoming the Barcelona Legends Squad?

The MLS is often considered a retirement league for European players nearing the end of their careers. However, this isn’t really a fair assessment. While it’s true that the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard have all seen out their professional playing careers in the MLS, these big-ticket stars weren’t exactly phoning it in. Over the past decade, the calibre of foreign talent joining the MLS has improved considerably. This year however, the arrival of Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer has elevated the level of the league even further.