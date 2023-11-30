Europa League round-up: Villarreal secure knockout stage progression, Real Betis lose in Prague

MD5 of the 2023-24 European group stage calendar concluded on Thursday, with two La Liga sides continuing their exploits in the Europa League. Villarreal hosted Panathinaikos at the Ceramica, while Real Betis travelled to face Sparta Prague – both sides knew that victory would mean that they booked their place in the knockout stages.

Villarreal 3-2 Panathinaikos

Villarreal secured their passage with a high-scoring victory over Panathinaikos. Marcelino’s side raced into a three-goal lead courtesy of Alex Baena, Santi Comesana and Jose Luis Morales, but two second half goals from the Greek giants meant that it was a nervy ending.

Fortunately, the Yellow Submarine held on. They face Maccabi Haifa in a re-arranged ficture next Wednesday, which would put them ahead of Rennes at the top of Group F, ahead of their meeting the following week.

Sparta Prague 1-0 Real Betis

Real Betis were unable to book their place in the knockout stages after a disappointing defeat in the Czech capital. Lukas Haraslin’s second half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rangers failing to defeat Aris Limassol means that Betis retain top spot in Group C, and they face the Scottish side in two weeks’ time. A point would be enough for progression, but three will be needed to ensure they reach the last 16.