Enrique Cerezo uses Manchester City to make bold claim about Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been one of the most in-form sides in Europe over the course of 2023. After 14 matchdays this season, they sit four points behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the La Liga table, albeit they do have a game in hand (vs Sevilla), which will be played during the winter break.

Although they sit behind their city rivals at this stage of the season, this has not stopped President Enrique Cerezo claiming that Atleti have been better that Los Blancos. Speaking to the press on Thursday during the presentation of the book “Cerezo 75 miradas y más para 75 años”, he made a bold claim about Los Rojiblancos, as per MD.

“Atletico Madrid is among the two best teams in Europe, alongside Manchester City.”

Cerezo also discussed Joao Felix, who is set to face parent club Atleti with Barcelona this coming weekend.

“I hope he doesn’t celebrate if he scores a goal.”

There’s no doubt that Cerezo has the upmost confidence in Diego Simeone and the Atletico Madrid squad – with good reason too, as they look good to mount a serious challenge in La Liga and the Champions League this season.