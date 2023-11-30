Carlo Ancelotti responds to Jude Bellingham comparison with Zinedine Zidane – ‘Zidane didn’t have that’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he does not know if Jude Bellingham can maintain his outrageous form for Los Blancos, but declared that it is no longer a given that he returns to earth. After just 16 games for Los Blancos, Bellingham has notched 15 goals and four assists, outstripping the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano when they started at Real Madrid. And all at the age of 20.

Given Zinedine Zidane is Bellingham’s idol, and the Englishman wears the number five that Zidane did at the Santiago Bernabeu, the two have been compared at various points this season. For Ancelotti, Bellingham was a better goalscorer, even if he lacked some of the Frenchman’s quality.

It’s difficult to compare two different generations. One of the differences that I see is that Bellingham arrives in the area in a way that Zidane did not have, and Zidane had an individual quality that Bellingham does not have. There is the difference, but this is modern football, which wants physically strong players like Bellingham, capable of covering the entire pitch very quickly.”

Certainly it felt that way on Wednesday night, as Bellingham appeared all over the Bernabeu, playing goalscorer, provider and was also one of their best defenders. Ancelotti was asked about the leadership Bellingham showed with his teammates too.

“He is a serious, professional young man who feels very good and has adapted very well to the dressing room. He works, he gets on very well with the others. He has to improve his Spanish (smiles). As I have said many times, no one is perfect. He has to improve.”

“He is 20 years old. He has surprised us and continues to surprise us all. It is not difficult to say that he will not be a meteorite [won’t crash and burn]. He has great talent. He is a modern player, ideal for today’s football, with intensity and the ability to cover all of the game very quickly.”

Bellingham so far could not have dreamed of a better start to his career in Spain, and has already become a fan favourite, with fans flocking to the Bernabeu wearing his name on their backs. While Karim Benzema has obviously been missed by Los Blancos, Bellingham’s incredible performance has meant that he is rarely mentioned these days.