Brighton among two clubs interested in signing Sevilla starlet with €25m release clause

Sevilla have had a very difficult season so far. They are already on their second manager of the campaign, and it could be soon be three as Diego Alonso is facing the sack after a disastrous run of form since he took over from Jose Luis Mendilibar.

One bright point for Sevilla has been Juanlu Sanchez, who has established himself on the first team this season. The 20-year-old has competed with Jesus Navas for the right-back spot, and at times, he has been a shining light for Los Nervionenses.

Given this, he has attracted interest from multiple clubs. Diario de Sevilla (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that Brighton and Osasuna are both keen on signing Juanlu. However, at this stage, Sevilla have little interest in selling one of their brightest prospects.

The release clause in Juanlu’s Sevilla contract is set to increase to €25m from January onwards, and the expectation is that he won’t leave unless this is triggered by any interested clubs.