Barcelona notify La Liga of their intention to swap Vitor Roque for Gavi in January

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona have been pushing to ensure that Vitor Roque arrives at the club during the winter transfer window. The club’s financial woes prevented him joining during the summer when a deal was agreed with Athletico Paranaense, but there is an eagerness to get things done at the next possible opportunity.

Following Gavi’s season-ending injury earlier this month, Barcelona were presented with the opportunity to ensure that Roque could arrive. They are able to utilise 80% of Gavi’s current wages towards a “replacement”, as per La Liga rules, and their intention to use this to register Roque.

As per RAC1 (via MD), Barcelona have already notified La Liga of their decision to use Gavi’s freed-up wages to orchestrate Roque’s registration. Now, it is in the league’s hands to grant or reject this request.

Xavi Hernandez is desperate to have Roque in his Barcelona squad for the second half of the season. Given Robert Lewandowski’s recent struggles, you can understand why. Now, it just remains to be seen whether the Catalans get La Liga’s approval.