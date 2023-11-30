Barcelona

Barcelona holding out for asking price for loanee as host club tries to negotiate down

Barcelona are highly unlikely to use Sergino Dest in the future, but that does not mean he isn’t valuable to them. The USMNT defender spent two seasons in near exile, first at Barcelona and then at Milan last year, but has kickstarted his career with a return to the country he grew up in.

Dest joined PSV Eindhoven on loan this summer, and while he started off on the bench, has won a place in the starting XI at left-back. The 23-year-old has played virtually all of the games since the start of October, and has looked good for the Eredivisie leaders.

Last month it was reported that PSV intended on signing Dest permanently, and he has a €10m purchase option in his contract, which looks a solid deal if he can maintain his current form. However Sport say that PSV are now keen to reduce that fee and negotiate it down. Barcelona are holding firm on their price tag though, convinced that they can get at least the same for him on the opening market.

If Dest is not signed by Barcelona, the fact he has just a year left on his deal as of next summer puts them in a weak negotiating position. Should PSV want to tempt Barcelona’s hand as well, they may offer more money up front rather than paying the fee in instalments, which would aid the Blaugrana’s ailiing finances.

