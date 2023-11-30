Barcelona forced to part ways with €5m as part of Pedri transfer agreement

Although he has had to deal with multiple injury problems over the last couple of years, there’s no doubt that Pedri has been one of Barcelona’s best pieces of business in modern times. The 21-year-old is a top-class midfielder, and looks set to be a regular player for the Catalans for many years to come.

Pedri joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020, and during Tuesday’s victory over Porto in Montjuic, he made his 100th appearance for the club. While it was a momentous occasion, it wasn’t overly good news for the Blaugrana.

This is because they now have to pay Las Palmas another €5m as part of the Pedri deal, as per Sport. In total, €22m has the paid as part of the operation, although there’s no doubt that this has been absolutely worth it for Barcelona.

Barcelona no longer have any more clauses to pay to Las Palmas as part of the Pedri deal, although the Canary Islanders do retain a 15% sell-on clause. However, it’s very unlikely that the midfielder will be sold, unless he absolutely has to due to the club’s financial woes.