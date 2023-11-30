Atletico Madrid starlet to undergo surgery in next 24 hours following serious knee injury

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, with so many of their first team players having been ruled out at various points of the campaign with issues. Despite this, things had looked promising as Diego Simeone has had almost his full squad available for the last two matches (aside from long-term absentee Thomas Lemar).

Unfortunately, that has now changed following the news that Pablo Barrios suffered a meniscal tear during the victory over Feyenoord on Tuesday. The young midfielder will go under the knife to rectify the issue, with the surgery scheduled for Friday, as reported by Marca.

Atletico Madrid had hoped that Barrios would avoid surgery, but a second consultation on Thursday confirmed that it would be needed. As much, he will be out of action for a minimum of six weeks, but in the worst case scenario, he could miss three months, which would be a significant blow.