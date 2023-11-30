Atletico Madrid starlet confident ahead of Barcelona clash, makes eye-opening score prediction

There’s no doubt that the big match-up on MD15 is Atletico Madrid’s trip to face Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic. Both teams are expected to be in the title race come the end of the season, and whoever wins this would have momentum on their side ahead of a busy December.

Atleti go into the match in good form, and they overtook Barcelona for third place in the table last weekend, courtesy of their slender victory over Mallorca. On Sunday, they will surely take any form of victory, as long as they take the three points back to Madrid.

Rodrigo Riquelme could start for Atleti in Montjuic, and he is very confident of his side’s chances at the weekend. He spoke to Cadena SER (via Sport) ahead of the match, and also afforded himself the opportunity to make a very precise prediction.

“There’s a desire for us to win – (I think it will be) 2-0. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata (to score).”

Riquelme also backed himself to pick up an assist, and if Atletico Madrid can secure that result, it would be phenomenal for them. However, Barcelona will determined to ensure that this prediction does not become a reality.