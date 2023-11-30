Atletico Madrid icon announces retirement from football, final appearance will be this weekend

Diego Simeone is often credited as being the man to have turned around Atletico Madrid’s fortunes over the last 12 years, although he has had plenty of help from his players during this time.

One of those to make a significant impact at Atleti was Filipe Luis. The Brazilian left-back joined from Deportivo La Coruna back in 2010, and would help Los Rojiblancos win La Liga, Copa del Rey, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, before he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

However, just 12 months later, he returned to Atleti, where he won another Copa del Rey and Europa League title. He remained at the club until 2019, until joining Flamengo, where has remained until today.

38-year-old Filipe Luis won’t be at Flamengo much longer, as he has announced that he will be retiring from football. His final match will be this weekend.

Filipe Luís officially retires from professional football. 1x La Liga 🏆

2x UEFA Europa League 🏆

2x UEFA Supercup 🏆

1x Copa del Rey 🏆

1x Premier League 🏆

1x English League Cup 🏆

1x Copa América 🏆

2x Copa Libertadores 🏆

2x Brazilian Champion 🏆

2x Supercopa do Brasil 🏆

1x…

Filipe Luis will always be held in very high regard at Atletico Madrid, and they are sure to pay tribute to him following this announcement.