Antoine Griezmann on Joao Felix – “He got tired of being consistent here, that’s why he joined Barcelona”

On Sunday, Joao Felix will face off against Atletico Madrid for the first time this season, having left Los Rojiblancos to join Barcelona on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. Given the circumstances surrounding his final few months at the club, there is sure to be plenty of eyes on him, should Xavi Hernandez opt to start with him in Montjuic.

Ahead of the match-up at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Antoine Griezmann spoke to Movistar+ (via Diario AS) on his former teammate. He opened up on why he felt Felix did not work out at Atleti, hinting that it was a temperament issue.

“In the end, when you get here, you know more or less what the coach and the team are like. Either you adapt and work for it or things don’t work out for you. Joao worked very well at times, but you have to be consistent.

“There were times when he got tired and didn’t see himself here. That’s why he’s made the effort (to leave) and the club has also made the effort to give him a way out.”

Felix’s attitude was a major focus during his time at Atletico Madrid, although this has been less of the case since he arrived at Barcelona in September. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old can come back to haunt his parent club on Sunday.