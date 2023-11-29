Workers’ Union canvasses outside of Camp Nou amid reports of abuses – ‘We have rights?’

Barcelona have come under fire in recent weeks following reports of illegal and abusive labour conditions, but have so far denied anything untoward, noting that they have passed all relevant safety and labour checks.

El Periodico released an investigation into the labour force working for Barcelona on the Camp Nou renovation, alleging that workers were being underpaid and working in unsafe conditions. One worker has even been sleeping outside of the stadium in order to get to work on time.

Barcelona’s Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort has said that they have no knowledge of any illegal practices, and noted that they have been subject to regular checks on the matter, all of which have been passed. Fort said they would continue looking into the issue.

The Blaugrana do not contract the workers directly, and neither do Turkish construction firm Limak, who are responsible for the project, instead subcontracting the labour force. In the past, Limak have been accused of illegal and abusive working conditions, while also being accused of environmental destruction.

On Wednesday, the Catalan wing of the Confederation Syndicate for Working Commissions (CCOO), waited outside of Camp Nou to speak to workers on their way to work. They provided flyers and information, as well as encouraging workers to write down their pay, hours and holidays in a survey.

📣"Aquí pone lo que tenéis que cobrar, los días de fiesta y las horas que tenéis que trabajar. Si trabajáis más horas y cobráis menos, os están engañando", repetían sindicalistas de Comisiones Obreras en Catalunya, repartiendo octavillas en las puertas de las obras del Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/s2xYJfqXOL — CCOO de Catalunya (@ccoocatalunya) November 29, 2023

‘We have rights?’ was a phrase attributed to one worker, many of whom are immigrants, while others reportedly said they ‘did not know that they were being paid badly’, and asked ‘I can take holidays?’ More damning, one passing worker said ‘we work many extra hours, and they don’t pay us for them. Can you help?’

The secretary of the CCOO, Carlos del Barrio, noted that unless the work force organised themselves, they would struggle to bring a legal case against the employers. Meanwhile El Periodico also allege that ahead of an inspection carried out by the Catalan government, some of the subcontractors attempted to manipulate documents.

Before the CCOO group left, a delegation from Limak’s Human Resources team approached and asked if they could help – the two parties agreed to meet down the line to discuss labour conditions.

Following on from widespread reports of labour abuses in Qatar in order to build stadiums for the World Cup, Camp Nou looks as if it will be under close observation in the coming months as the story builds momentum.