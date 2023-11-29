WATCH: Real Madrid find quick-fire equaliser as Rodrygo Goes cancels out early Napoli opener

Real Madrid only need a point to ensure that they finish top of Group C, although things looked tough when they fell behind inside the opening 10 minutes against Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu. Fortunately, they have managed to find an equaliser less than 60 seconds later.

Carlo Ancelotti made two changes from the side that defeated Cadiz on Sunday, with David Alaba and Dani Ceballos installed to the starting line-up. However, it was Napoli that had the brighter start, and they took the lead courtesy of a goal from Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego.

Kvaratskhelia Pre-Assists👀 A casual ball in behind for Di Lorenzo who sets up Simeone.pic.twitter.com/95APaRLCyQ — Georgian Footy (@GeorgianFooty) November 29, 2023

However, Rodrygo would equalise just a minute later, finishing beyond Alex Meret after excellent work from Brahim Diaz in the build-up.

Rodrygo with an absolute rocket for Real Madrid 🚀😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/xljwOC1sB3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

RODRYGO ANSWERS BACK A MINUTE LATER. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/0UijhB3vnm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

Rodrygo’s quick-fire equaliser means that Real Madrid are in on course to secure the point they need to be seeded for the Champions League last 16 draw. However, they would surely love to continue their 100% record in this season’s competition.