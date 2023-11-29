WATCH: Real Madrid complete first half turnaround against as Jude Bellingham scores 15th goal of the season

Real Madrid are on course to make it five wins from five in this season’s Champions League. They fell behind early at the Santiago Bernabeu to Napoli, but they have now completed an 11-minute turnaround to make it 2-1.

It was Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, that scored the opener for Napoli, despite the best efforts of Andriy Lunin. However, Real Madrid would equalise 60 seconds later courtesy of a brilliant goal from Rodrygo, whose excellent goalscoring form has continued.

The first half “remontada” has been completed by Jude Bellingham, who has now notched his 15th goal of a remarkable first season at Real Madrid. He excellently headed home a fine David Alaba cross to grab Los Blancos’ second of the evening.

JUDE BELLINGHAM AGAIN! 🤩 He heads home his 15th goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gxfmJfmMs7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

JUDE BELLINGHAM WHAT A HEADER! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O0hTcbA7ee — TC (@totalcristiano) November 29, 2023

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's JUDE! Jude Bellingham comes flying in for his 15th goal of the season. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XiYaabUqFR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

Despite the several injury problems that Real Madrid have had to deal with in recent weeks, they continue to motor on. They are well on course for another victory in this match, one that would continue their 100% Champions League record.