WATCH: Nico Paz scores first ever Real Madrid goal to restore lead against Napoli

Real Madrid look to be on their way to continuing their 100% record in this season’s Champions League. Napoli had pegged them back in the second half, but Los Blancos have now re-taken the lead late on at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Napoli took the lead after 10 minutes courtesy of Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego. However, Rodrygo would equalise immediately, before Jude Bellingham scored his 15th goal of the season to give the hosts the lead in the first half.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa equalised for Napoli inside the opening two minutes of the second half, and it had looked like that match could finish level. That was until Nico Paz fired home, scoring his first goal for Real Madrid, in what is a memorable moment for the Argentine youngster.

NICO PAZ WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Va8aDAN1ZV — TC (@totalcristiano) November 29, 2023

19-year-old academy product Nico Paz scores his first Real Madrid goal! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qXD1QOu9Tr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

Real Madrid will be delighted to have hit the front once again, as they look to continue their 100% record in this season’s Champions League.