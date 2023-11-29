WATCH: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gets Napoli back on level terms against Real Madrid

Real Madrid had looked on course to continue their 100% record in this season’s Champions League. They led Napoli 2-1 at the half time interval, but less than 120 seconds into the second period, the Serie A champions have found an equalise at the Bernabeu.

Napoli had gone ahead against Real Madrid, courtesy of Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego. However, goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham had Los Blancos 2-1 ahead by the 22nd minute.

Despite this, Napoli have hit back inside the first two minutes of the second half, with the equalise coming from midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Zambo Anguissa comes through for Napoli! Game on at the Bernabéu. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/JH2O5mlfRz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

It is a poor goal for Real Madrid to concede, and Carlo Ancelotti will be disappointed that his side could not clear the danger before Zambo Anguissa fired emphatically past Lunin.

Real Madrid only need a point to ensure top spot in Group C, so they are still on course for that. However, they will want all three against Napoli, but work needs to be done to make that a reality.