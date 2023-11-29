Real Madrid secure top spot in Champions League group with victory over Napoli in six-goal thriller

Real Madrid have continued their 100% record in this season’s Champions League after secure a 3-2 victory over Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu, in what was a pulsating occasion in the Spanish capital.

It was Napoli that took the lead in the match, with Giovanni Simeone – son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego – firing home from close range to give the Serie A champions a dream start. However, their lead lasted 60 seconds, as Rodrygo brilliantly made it 1-1 with an outstanding strike.

Jude Bellingham completed the turnaround on 22 minutes, heading home a brilliant David Alaba through ball to grab his 15th goal of the season, much to the relief of the home crowd after a shaky start.

However, Napoli would equalise two minutes into the second half courtesy of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who ferociously finished beyond Andriy Lunin from inside the penalty area to make it 2-2.

The game had been heading for a draw, with two late goals ensured victory for Real Madrid. Firstly, Nico Paz fired home his first senior goal for the club to make it 3-2, before Joselu Mato added a fourth in stoppage time.

The result means that Real Madrid secure top spot in Group C, meaning that they will be seeded for the last 16 draw that takes place in December.