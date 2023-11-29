Real Madrid could reunite Bellingham brothers after declaring interest in Sunderland star Jobe

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. Against Cadiz on Sunday, he notched his 14th goal in 15 appearances for Los Blancos, beating the tally of 13 set by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in his first 15 matches for the club back in 2009.

20-year-old Bellingham isn’t the only professional football in his family. Younger brother Jobe plays for Sunderland, and he is very highly-rated in England. It appears that he is also well thought of in Madrid, with talkSPORT (via Sports Mole) reporting that Los Blancos officials are monitoring his progress at Sunderland, ahead of a potential move.

Invest in Jobe Bellingham’s stocks now,he is the future. pic.twitter.com/ClUSmKAvwP — Thimy (@UTD_Thimy2) November 24, 2023

Jobe Bellingham is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, so Real Madrid would have competition if they do decide to make a move in the coming months/years. However, this is unlikely to deter them, and it would be some story if they were to reunite the brothers in the Spanish capital.