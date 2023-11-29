Real Betis chief provides update on Isco contract situation – “We are talking about 2026”

Since arriving as a free agent during the summer, Isco has been a revelation for Real Betis. The 31-year-old, who had been without a club since leaving Sevilla last December, has been playing at an extremely high level so far this season, which has seen him net several player of the match awards from La Liga.

Given his electric start, it’s only natural that Betis want to retain Isco’s services for as long possible. Angel Haro, the club’s President, spoke to the media on Wednesday (via Marca) to provide an update on the contract talks that are taking place between the two parties.

“Yes (Isco will renew). Isco is happy at Betis, we are happy with him. If the circumstances are right, we already have a two-year relationship. It should be extended and I have no doubt that the appropriate conditions will be in place for that.

“At the moment, we are talking about (a contract until) 2026.”

Haro also spoke on the futures of Guido Rodriguez and Juan Miranda, who are both out of contract at Betis at the end of the season.

“We want the players to continue, they have a renewal proposal on the table. You have to respect the times and I have no doubt that the time they are at the club they will be professional, as they are being. They will give their best.”

Real Betis are in a very good position at the moment, but there are plenty of contract situations that will need to be dealt with over the next few weeks. They will hope for positive outcomes on all of the above.