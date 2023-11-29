Predicted XIs: Carlo Ancelotti to give chances to two underused Real Madrid stars against Napoli

Real Madrid are aware that single point will be enough for them to seal top spot in their Champions League group at 21:00 CEST against Napoli, while the Italians know that a victory would give them an outside chance of wrestling the top position from Los Blancos.

Napoli will be encouraged by the eight injury issues that Real Madrid are suffering from, which has required Carlo Ancelotti to call up six Castilla players to his squad. The latest to go down is Luka Modric, who is absent with a minor calf issue. He joins Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler on the treatment table.

Diario AS believe that Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde anchor the midfield, with Dani Ceballos joining them for his first start of the season after recovering from a muscle problem himself. Rodrygo Goes is set to be partnered by one of Brahim Diaz or Joselu Mato.

Brahim missed their clash with Cadiz due to a virus, but trained on Tuesday, and Marca believe he will be given the nod alongside the Brazilian. Otherwise their line-up is the same, with Kepa unable to return in time, and Andriy Lunin to continue in goal. Theo Zidane could become the fourth in his family to make his debut for the club.

Napoli have no such issues to be concerned about, with Victor Osimhen returning over the weekend. The Madrid daily believe Giovanni Simeone will be given the chance to do his father proud from the start, rather than Raspadori. In contrast to the first leg, Amir Rahmani will start ahead of Leo Ostigard in central defence.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images