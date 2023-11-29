Nico Paz overwhelmed after scoring first Real Madrid goal in Napoli victory – “This is a dream”

Real Madrid continued their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with an excellent 4-2 victory over Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu. Two late goals secured the win, the first of which came from Nico Paz, who scored his first senior goal for the club in the process.

Paz entered the match in the second half with things finely poised at 2-2. However, it was he who proved to be the difference maker, firing home from just outside the penalty area to give Real Madrid the lead.

It was a proud moment for Paz, who described his emotions in a post-match interview with Movistar+ (via Diario AS).

“I’m very happy. This is a dream. For a moment I couldn’t believe it. I feel so happy to have helped the team.”

Paz also revealed the congratulations he has received from the Real Madrid group upon scoring his first goal for the club.

(My academy teammates) congratulated me, as did the whole squad. We’re an amazing group. (Carlo) Ancelotti congratulated me.”

Paz has opportunities to make his mark on the Real Madrid squad due to the ongoing injury crisis, and he has certainly stamped his authority with that goal against Napoli. He could now be pushing to start against Granada on Saturday.