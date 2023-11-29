Barcelona

Major blow for Barcelona as on-loan star ruled out “for a long time”, expected to be three months

At the start of the season, it became clear that Ansu Fati was not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans at Barcelona. As such, the decision was taken to send him out on loan to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

After a slow start, Fati has been gradually improving in recent weeks, and his importance at Brighton looked to have increased. However, his progress was stunted at the weekend when he picked up a calf injury against Nottingham Forest.

Given Fati’s injury record, Barcelona and Brighton would have been fearing the worst, and unfortunately, this looks to have come true, as Robert De Zerbi has revealed that the 21-year-old will be out of action “for a long time”.

MD say that Fati is expected to be out for three months, which is a hammer blow for him. Barcelona will also be devastated, given that they hoped he would kick on in England.

