Former Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany considering running in elections for top job

Former Barcelona and Valencia Director of Football Mateu Alemany has held one position this year, despite seemingly being close to two other jobs over the past six months. Now he has his eyes potentially set on a different role entirely.

Alemany left Barcelona after Deco became Sporting Director, a move which deprived him of much decision making power. This came just three months after an announcement had been made that he would be joining Aston Villa. He U-turned on that move due to differences of opinion with Unai Emery.

In recent weeks he has also been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but there too the power dynamics were not right for the Mallorca native, with Andrea Berta still in situ as Sporting Director.

Now according to Cadena Cope, Alemany is considering running in the RFEF elections to become President of the Spanish Football Federation. Interim President Pedro Rocha is the favourite to remain in the job, but elections are still yet to be called. They will eventually take place in the first three months of 2024, and Alemany has been sounding out some of the presidents of Spain’s regions, working out whether he could count on their support and perhaps make a run.