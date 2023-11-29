Football España on CNN: Girona’s unbelievable run explained and Jude Bellingham’s latest record

Two of the top stories in Spain this season come from the very top of the table. While it is no surprise that Real Madrid are perched there, the explosion of Jude Bellingham into Spanish football could barely have gone better for the Englishman. The 20-year-old recently notched his 14th goal for Los Blancos in just 15 games – the most of any Real Madrid player through that period.

If few saw Bellingham making such an impact, less imagined that Real Madrid would be sharing their perch with Girona at the top of the table after 15 games. The Catalan side were promoted just two seasons ago, and as recently as 2007 were languishing in the fourth tier of Spanish football. So far they are level on points with Real Madrid and have outscored the entire division.

Football España editor Ruairidh Barlow joined CNN World Sport Editor Don Riddell to speak about the two stories.